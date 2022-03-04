STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pickrr targets USD 50 million revenue run rate

Pickrr, which was launched in 2015 as an aggregator for all courier companies, is now an enabler of the D2C ecosystem.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: SaaS-based logistics start-up Pickrr aims to close this fiscal year with a $50 million revenue run rate. Pickrr, which was launched in 2015 as an aggregator for all courier companies, is now an enabler of the D2C ecosystem.

When Pickrr was started, Amazon and Flipkart were the dominant players. “Both these brands were spearheading the e-commerce wave and were contributing to the change in customers’ buying patterns. However, in the last couple of years, there has been an emergence of D2C brands, which was further accelerated by the pandemic,” Gaurav Mangla, CEO, and Co-founder, Pickrr told TNIE.

The start-up is focused on scaling its tech by helping the brands with the last-mile deliveries. With over 75,000 sellers, the start-up is making 3 million shipments every month and assures 1-2 days delivery to the end consumers.

“In 2021, we grew by 3X compared to 2020. We are expecting to grow at the same rate this year as well. We are targeting a $50 million revenue run rate by FY2022,” Mangla said. According to Statista, the logistics market size in India was $250 billion in FY21, and this market would grow to $380 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10-12% 

Pickrr, which operates in 20 cities, is planning expansion across the country. The start-up recently announced the launch of Pickrr Predict. “Businesses incur significant losses on return orders without even making a sale. To help the brands reduce the percentage of return-to-origin (RTO) orders, Pickrr Predict provides predictive customer analysis by considering over 50 parameters against every order and identifying their risk percentage,” he said.

