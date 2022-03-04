STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slumps 11 paise to 76.05 against US dollar in early trade

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 964.99 points or 1.75 per cent lower at 54,137.69, while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 277.75 points or 1.68 per cent to 16,220.30.

Published: 04th March 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined 11 paise to 76.05 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Friday, tracking the surge in international crude prices amid the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict. Unabated foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equities also weighed on investor sentiment, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 76.06 against the US dollar, then gained slightly to 76.05, registering a decline of 11 paise from the last close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 75.94 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14 per cent to 97.92. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged two per cent to USD 112.67 per barrel.

ALSO READ | Sensex tanks over 850 points on weak global cues 

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has been the main issue for investors this week as they look to assess its global economic impact. Russia is one of the key oil producers, and prices have been rising as global supplies remain threatened by the conflict.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 964.99 points or 1.75 per cent lower at 54,137.69, while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 277.75 points or 1.68 per cent to 16,220.30. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 6,644.65 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee Crude Prices Russia Ukraine Foreign Exchange
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp