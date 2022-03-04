STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Securities Transaction Tax more stable revenue source for government: Experts

Short-term capital gains from equities are taxed at 15% while long-term capital gains over Rs 1 lakh are taxed at 10%.

Published: 04th March 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj’s recent statement that low tax on capital gains from equities is not justifiable has not gone down well with large equity investors as well as fund managers. They say capital gains tax on equities is lower than other asset classes because every sale and purchase transaction in equities attracts Securities Transaction Tax (STT), which earns the government more table taxes than capital gains.

Vijay Mantri, co-founder and chief investment strategist in wealth management firm JRL Money, says that the government had opted STT over long-term capital gains in the first place because it is a more stable source of revenue for the government than long-term capital gains, which depends on the equity market performance.

Short-term capital gains from equities are taxed at 15% while long-term capital gains over Rs 1 lakh are taxed at 10%. The government levies a 0.1% STT on each equity sale or purchase transactions on exchanges. Short-term capital gains on all other assets are taxed as per an individual’s income tax slab, while long-term capital gains are taxed at 20% with indexation benefit.

The government earned Rs 17,000 crore as STT in 2020-21, and expects to collect Rs 20,000 crore in STTT in 2021-22. The government has collected Rs 6,000-8,000 crore as long-term capital gains in 2020-21, and the revenue department sources say they expect Rs 60,000-80,000 crore from long-term capital gain in the current financial year.

However, the jump in collection can be attributed to sharp upward movement in equity markets in 2021-22, and experts believe that such flow of capital gains taxes is not possible every year. Industry players also feel higher taxes on equity capital gains may dissuade investors from investing in equity markets. 

"This is a tough balancing act between attracting investment and generating revenues for the state. In the long term, (higher) taxes can shape the flow of capital away from a country," says Utkarsh Sinha, managing director, Bexley advisors. Tarun Bajaj has recently questioned the rationale for only 10% tax on long-term capital gains. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
STT Securities Transaction Tax
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp