BSE joins hands with Tamil Nadu government's M-TIPB to promote listing of MSMEs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stock exchange BSE on Saturday announced its collaboration with the MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau (M-TIPB), Government of Tamil Nadu, for promoting awareness among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of the state about the benefits of listing.

Through this association, M-TIPB will provide support in mobilising the SME representatives through district industries centres and will also help in mobilising state or regional associations to encourage their SME members to attend capacity building programmes, the exchange said in a statement.

While the BSE will provide the capacity building and soft support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Tamil Nadu for fulfilling listing requirements.

Further, the BSE will also provide all intellectual and manpower support to create awareness among SMEs across Tamil Nadu, about the benefits of listing.

"Through M-TIPB's deep reach and network, we aim to further increase awareness amongst MSMEs about the benefits of listing.

The BSE will also appoint a nodal person as single point contact in Tamil Nadu for providing end-to-end solutions and facilitating SMEs with respect to registration/ listing on the platform," Ajay Thakur, head (BSE SME and Start-up), said.

Sakthivel S, general manager of M-TIPB, said the BSE has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital markets.

Tamil Nadu SMEs will get the opportunity to raise funds through IPOs by listing in the BSE SME platform.

The BSE was the first stock exchange in the country to launch the SME platform.

The SME platform started its journey in March 2012.

Since then, over 363 companies have listed on the BSE SME platform and raised over Rs 4,000 crore.