STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSE joins hands with Tamil Nadu government's M-TIPB to promote listing of MSMEs

Through this association, MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau will provide support in mobilising the SME representatives through district industries centres.

Published: 05th March 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stock exchange BSE on Saturday announced its collaboration with the MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau (M-TIPB), Government of Tamil Nadu, for promoting awareness among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of the state about the benefits of listing.

Through this association, M-TIPB will provide support in mobilising the SME representatives through district industries centres and will also help in mobilising state or regional associations to encourage their SME members to attend capacity building programmes, the exchange said in a statement.

While the BSE will provide the capacity building and soft support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Tamil Nadu for fulfilling listing requirements.

Further, the BSE will also provide all intellectual and manpower support to create awareness among SMEs across Tamil Nadu, about the benefits of listing.

"Through M-TIPB's deep reach and network, we aim to further increase awareness amongst MSMEs about the benefits of listing.

The BSE will also appoint a nodal person as single point contact in Tamil Nadu for providing end-to-end solutions and facilitating SMEs with respect to registration/ listing on the platform," Ajay Thakur, head (BSE SME and Start-up), said.

Sakthivel S, general manager of M-TIPB, said the BSE has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital markets.

Tamil Nadu SMEs will get the opportunity to raise funds through IPOs by listing in the BSE SME platform.

The BSE was the first stock exchange in the country to launch the SME platform.

The SME platform started its journey in March 2012.

Since then, over 363 companies have listed on the BSE SME platform and raised over Rs 4,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE M-TIPB MSME
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp