STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Startup Reseau eyes African start-up space sensing market opportunities 

Startup Reseau, an accelerator that helps start-ups scale globally, says Africa is the next big thing when it comes to burgeoning start-up hubs.

Published: 05th March 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Work, career, desk job, corporate job, start up

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Startup Reseau, an accelerator that helps start-ups scale globally, says Africa is the next big thing when it comes to burgeoning start-up hubs. It has planned a series of accelerator programmes for the African market.

“With over $4.5 billion in venture capital investments in 2021, the African start-up ecosystem is on the upswing. We are now looking to make pre-seed investments in early-stage start-ups going through our accelerator,” Ajay Ramasubramaniam, Founder and CEO, Startup Reseau said.

With a pan-African population of over 1.3 billion, and a rising middle-income group and increasing mobile internet penetration, many start-ups and accelerators see huge opportunities in the African start-up ecosystem.

A recent report says that Venture Capital (VC) investment in Africa is expected to climb between $3.8 billion and $4.7 billion in 2022. Talking about early-stage start-ups in India, Ajay Ramasubramaniam said the early-stage investment scene in India has undergone a massive shift over the years.

“While we have micro-VC funds and founder-first funds, traditional VCs have set up structured acceleration programmes that allow them to identify start-ups much earlier,” he said. He added that this is good from a start-up perspective, as many of these VCs have the capability to do follow-on funding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reseau Africa Startup African market
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp