Startup Reseau eyes African start-up space sensing market opportunities 

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Startup Reseau, an accelerator that helps start-ups scale globally, says Africa is the next big thing when it comes to burgeoning start-up hubs. It has planned a series of accelerator programmes for the African market.

“With over $4.5 billion in venture capital investments in 2021, the African start-up ecosystem is on the upswing. We are now looking to make pre-seed investments in early-stage start-ups going through our accelerator,” Ajay Ramasubramaniam, Founder and CEO, Startup Reseau said.

With a pan-African population of over 1.3 billion, and a rising middle-income group and increasing mobile internet penetration, many start-ups and accelerators see huge opportunities in the African start-up ecosystem.

A recent report says that Venture Capital (VC) investment in Africa is expected to climb between $3.8 billion and $4.7 billion in 2022. Talking about early-stage start-ups in India, Ajay Ramasubramaniam said the early-stage investment scene in India has undergone a massive shift over the years.

“While we have micro-VC funds and founder-first funds, traditional VCs have set up structured acceleration programmes that allow them to identify start-ups much earlier,” he said. He added that this is good from a start-up perspective, as many of these VCs have the capability to do follow-on funding.