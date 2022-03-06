Chennai-based Ram Charan Company to supply chargers to Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt's EV venture

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ram Charan Company, the Chennai-based renewable energy specialist with focus on sustainable R&D, has inked a partnership with Bolt Mobility, the electric mobility venture co-founded by eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt.

The US-based Bolt Mobility is into personal transportation with focus on small electric two-wheelers, and is committed to ensuring access, equity, and quality of life through micromobility.

Through partnerships with municipalities, universities, and local ownership, Bolt Mobility is advancing smarter infrastructure by integrating sustainable and accessible transportation options to the neighbourhoods it serves.

"Our investment is more in the form of technology sharing but of course there is an equity investment as well. Details of our equity investment will shortly be announced by Usain Bolt himself," Kaushik Palicha, the director at the family-held Ram Charan Company, told PTI on Sunday from Chennai.

He said under the agreement, his group company-- Indo-Japan Polymers-- will manufacture and supply chargers and super-chargers to Bolt vehicles, which are primarily small two-wheelers like mopeds and bikes, from September from their Chennai plant.

The joint venture will begin operations next month, he said, adding they will also be looking at a separate facility to manufacture these chargers.

Palicha said initially the supplies will be to serve Bolt Mobility's home market where it is present in over 50 cities.

At a later stage, the partnership will expand to cover the rest of the US, India, Latin America, and Japan, he said, adding the objective is to replace small fossil-fuel engines with small electric vehicles that help reduce waste, emissions, and noise pollution.

Ignacio Tzoumas, chief executive of Bolt Mobility, in a separate statement, said they will use the undisclosed series-B investment from Ram Charan to propel transportation sustainability efforts by bringing cutting-edge solid-state battery technology; energy-efficient, metal-like plastics made from recycled waste; and coil-less electric motors, to small and personal vehicles thereby replacing small fossil-fuel engines.

The partnership, Tzoumas added, is a combination of cross investment, technology and material technologies, which will be used to propel sustainable personal transportation.

Palicha said the partnership will also bring to the table next-generation transportation devices which have the capacity to share data with urban planners, helping cities become more connected, electric, and efficient.

Palicha, who is a third generation entrepreneur of the family-run company that began as a chemicals trader in the early 1960s, said Bolt has a vision to ensure sustainability in their entire value chain, from quality of energy, quality of materials and the reach of its mobility devices.

He said their group company Indo-Japan Polymers will work closely with Bolt to build competent plastic compounds for them to ensure maximum efficiency of their mobility devices.

Last December, Ram Charan signed an investment agreement with New York-based fund TFCC International for a 46 per cent equity in the company for worth USD 4.14 billion, and valuing it at over USD 9 billion.

Palicha said a small portion of the committed money has come into the company so far and under the agreement they will set up two manufacturing units in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 15,000 crore, and the work on these plants is already underway, he added.

The TFCC investment is aimed at developing environment to energy management systems and renewable energy devices with high storage capacity made from sodium silicate.

Ram Charan started off as a chemical distributor and has since 2016 moved to R&D based on managing end-of-life chemicals, given the harm it causes to the environment.

Since then it has developed products that can process large quantities of unsegregated waste and convert them into energy with zero waste.

Ram Charan's waste to energy technology allows for zero toxic residue, and can be used to convert all types of unsegregated waste into energy, with zero residue to the environment, making it the first of its kind globally and also the safest.

Ram Charan is implementing modern techniques considering a zero part per million production unit, and also amongst the first globally to set up end product responsibility for their products which are marketed under the brand name of Entity 1.