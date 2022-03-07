STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MG Motor launches facelift of ZS EV at Rs 22 lakhs; Claims 461 km range in a single charge

The new ZS EV will be available in 2 variants (Excite & Exclusive), priced Rs 21,99,800 and Rs 25,88,000, respectively.

Published: 07th March 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

A showroom of MG Motor India. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MG Motor India launched the facelift of its electric passenger vehicle ZS EV. MG claims that the new ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh battery with advanced technology, offering a 461 km certified range in a single charge.

The new ZS EV will be available in 2 variants (Excite & Exclusive), priced Rs 21,99,800 and Rs 25,88,000, respectively. While the bookings for the exclusive variant starts now, bookings for excite variant will start from July 2022.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The demand for ZS EV has been encouraging since its launch, and the all-new ZS EV will further strengthen the brand connect with our EV customers. ZS EV has been a global success in key markets, including the UK, Europe and Australia. Committed to the future of electric mobility in India, we ensure a superior ownership experience by building a robust & sustainable EV ecosystem. With the all-new ZS EV, we are confident to change the mindset and accelerate EV adoption in India.”
 
The EV has first-in-segment features like Dual Pane Panoramic Skyroof, Digital Bluetooth® Key, Rear Drive Assist, 360° Camera, i-SMART with 75+ Connected Car features, Hill Descent Control & much more. It also packs a globally certified (ASIL-D, IP69K & UL2580) battery that has passed 8 special safety tests, including fire, collision, dust, smoke, etc. 

It comes with a full digital cluster with a 17.78cm (7” ) embedded LCD screen, a 10.1” HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, 5 USB Ports including 2 Type C charging ports, climate control through auto AC, and PM 2.5 Filter. It also includes an i-SMART connectivity system with 75+ features to make the ride smart. The EV also features a Digital Bluetooth key that allows customers to drive without a physical key in select cases.
 
Safety side, it comes with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and hill descent control along with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and electronic stability control (ESC). 
  
The vehicle is equipped with a new powerful motor that delivers the best-in-class power of 176PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 in just 8.5 seconds. Further, the battery has undergone eight special safety checks and received UL2580 global certification, claims the carmaker. 
 
The car is available in 4 exterior colour variants: Ferris White, Currant Red, Ashen Silver and Sable Black. The all-new ZS EV is covered under MG eShield for private customers, wherein the automaker provides a free-of-charge 5-year warranty for unlimited kilometres, 8yrs / 1.5 lac KM warranty on the Battery Pack system, round-the-clock Roadside Assistance (RSA) for 5 years, and 5 Labour-free Services
 

