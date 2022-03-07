NSE fraud: CBI gets 7-day custody of Chitra Ramkrishna

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday got a week of custodial remand of ex-CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramakrishna from the Special Court (CBI Cases) in New Delhi in connection with the ongoing probe into in connection with the co-location scam case.

She was produced before the Special Court (Rouse Avenue Court) after being taken into custody late on Sunday. Counsels of both the CBI and Chitra Ramakrishna argued before the court after

which the court granted custodial remand of Chitra Ramkrishna to the CBI for further questioning.

The CBI had sought a 14-day-remand of Chitra Ramakrishna from the court saying that she evaded a bunch of questions during the last few days of questioning.

Now CBI will confront her with evidences collected by them.

Earlier, Anand Subramanian, the ex Group Operating Officer of the NSE, was arrested by the CBI on February 24. The CBI has got his custody till March 9. The CBI will also confront Ramkrishna with Subramanian.

The CBI is probing the matter since May 2018 but they haven't found any concrete evidence to identify mysterious Himalaya Yogi with whom the classified information was shared by Ramkrishna.

Recently, the SEBI imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on her, after the market regulator found that she allegedly shared vital inputs about the NSE with the yogi. "Information regarding organisational structure, dividend scenario, financial results, human resource policies and related issues, response to the regulator, etc, were shared by her with the yogi," said the source. Between 2014 and 2016 she sent emails at rigyajursama@outlook.com.

On April 1, 2013, Ramkrishna became the CEO and MD of the NSE. She brought Subramanian to the NSE as her advisor in 2013.

Subramanian was made the Chief Strategic Advisor of the NSE. He served at this post between 2013 and 2015 before being made Group Operations Officer and Advisor to the MD between 2015 and 2016, despite having no exposure to the capital market.

