STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NSE fraud: CBI gets 7-day custody of Chitra Ramkrishna

The CBI is probing the matter since 2018 but they haven't found any concrete evidence to identify mysterious Himalaya Yogi with whom the classified information was shared by Ramkrishna.

Published: 07th March 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday got a week of custodial remand of ex-CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramakrishna from the Special Court (CBI Cases) in New Delhi in connection with the ongoing probe into in connection with the co-location scam case.

She was produced before the Special Court (Rouse Avenue Court) after being taken into custody late on Sunday. Counsels of both the CBI and Chitra Ramakrishna argued before the court after
which the court granted custodial remand of Chitra Ramkrishna to the CBI for further questioning.

The CBI had sought a 14-day-remand of Chitra Ramakrishna from the court saying that she evaded a bunch of questions during the last few days of questioning.

Now CBI will confront her with evidences collected by them.

ALSO READ: Were ex-CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna and Anand Subramanian planning to turn neighbours?

Earlier, Anand Subramanian, the ex Group Operating Officer of the NSE, was arrested by the CBI on February 24. The CBI has got his custody till March 9. The CBI will also confront Ramkrishna with Subramanian.

The CBI is probing the matter since May 2018 but they haven't found any concrete evidence to identify mysterious Himalaya Yogi with whom the classified information was shared by Ramkrishna.

Recently, the SEBI imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on her, after the market regulator found that she allegedly shared vital inputs about the NSE with the yogi. "Information regarding organisational structure, dividend scenario, financial results, human resource policies and related issues, response to the regulator, etc, were shared by her with the yogi," said the source. Between 2014 and 2016 she sent emails at rigyajursama@outlook.com.

On April 1, 2013, Ramkrishna became the CEO and MD of the NSE. She brought Subramanian to the NSE as her advisor in 2013.

Subramanian was made the Chief Strategic Advisor of the NSE. He served at this post between 2013 and 2015 before being made Group Operations Officer and Advisor to the MD between 2015 and 2016, despite having no exposure to the capital market.

WATCH:
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitra Ramkrishna NSE scam NSE CEO Anand Subramanian Chitra Ramkrishna case CBI
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp