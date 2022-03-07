STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS' Rs 18,000-cr share buyback to open on March 9

TCS has fixed April 1, 2022 as the last date for settlement of bids on stock exchanges which may even happen earlier, according to a BSE filing.

Published: 07th March 2022 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Tata Consultancy Services building. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said its Rs 18,000 crore share buyback offer will open on March 9 and close on March 23.

On February 12, the company announced the share buyback programme entailing 4 crore shares at Rs 4,500 apiece.

TCS has fixed April 1, 2022 as the last date for settlement of bids on stock exchanges which may even happen earlier, according to a BSE filing.

TCS promoters - Tata Sons and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) - intend to participate in the buyback offer by tendering shares worth about Rs 12,993.2 crore, according to a company document filed earlier.

Tata Sons, which holds about 266.91 crore shares, intends to tender 2.88 crore shares, while TICL (which holds 10,23,685 shares) intends to tender 11,055 shares, it added. At Rs 4,500 apiece, the two entities will rake in about Rs 12,993.2 crore.

The previous Rs 16,000 crore-buyback of TCS had opened on December 18, 2020, and closed on January 1, 2021. Tata Sons had tendered shares worth Rs 9,997.5 crore in that offer.

Over 5.33 crore equity shares were bought at that time (offer price was Rs 3,000 apiece) and out of the total, Tata Sons' 3,33,25,118 shares were accepted under the buyback offer.

In 2018, India's largest IT services firm repurchased shares worth up to Rs 16,000 crore at Rs 2,100 apiece. A similar exercise was conducted in 2017 as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy Shares Tata sons Tata Consultancy Services
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp