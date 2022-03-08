Chitra Ramkrishna sent to CBI a 7-day remand 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation got a week of custodial remand of ex-CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna from the Special Court (CBI Cases) in New Delhi on Monday in connection with the ongoing probe into the NSE co-location scam case.

After she reportedly evaded answers to a maximum number of questions of CBI, the CBI took her into custody late on Sunday night from a location in New Delhi and produced her before the Special court CBI Cases at Rouse Avenue Court.

Counsels of both the CBI and Chitra argued before the court after that special court granted custodial remand of Chitra for a week to the CBI for further questioning. In fact, the CBI had sought a 14-day-remand of Chitra Ramkrishna from the competent court putting many reasons, including one that she evaded answers to many questions during the last few days of questioning in Delhi.

Meanwhile, sources said that Chitra Ramkrishna after being taken into custody finally by the CBI requested a copy of the Bhagavad Gita for perhaps getting spiritual solace amid hectic questioning.

She also drank many glasses of water throughout the questioning and appeared to be at her wit's end when she was confronted with bunches of evidence, including pages of her emails sent and received between the Himalayan Yogi and others.

As a highly placed source shared, Chitra Ramkrishna upon being confronted with former Group Operating Officer of the NSE and her aide Anand Subramanian by the CBI categorically refused to know him.



The CBI, probing into this NSE market manipulation scam since 2018, has managed to procure details of more than 2500 emails sent and received by Chitra between 2013 and 2016 in which a good number of email contents are of those done between Chitra Ramkrishna and the Himalayan Yogi.

“The agency is going into this case very scientifically, psychologically and circumstantially to probe the matter with conclusive evidence which may take the accused to conviction by the special court,” said a source.