Dr Gurpreet Sandhu’s vision could yield far-reaching results for Indian pharma industry

By Express News Service

Dr Gurpreet Sandhu, President of the Council for Healthcare & Pharma, is a visionary and a thorough professional with vast corporate experience and exposure to the global pharmaceutical domain. He has been relentlessly working to bring desired impetus and vicissitudes to the pharmaceutical sector to create a win-win situation for the complete chain involved from the producers to the receptors in the domain. His vision and efforts for the Indian pharmaceutical industry are worth exploring as they have the depth and potential required to bring in the desired push to the sector.

Affordable quality healthcare for all

Dr Sandhu has over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and chemical sectors. He has worked with leading pharmaceutical firms like Daiichi Sankyo, is the Founder & CEO of Reva Pharmaceuticals, and is also Chairperson of Care India. The forum that he heads advocates the development of a sustainable integrated health system and affordable healthcare for all.

India is one of the biggest economies, but we still have to go a long way to provide affordable quality healthcare. CHP had recently organised the legislative day at Capitol Hill DC which was attended by 20 eminent US diplomats. CHP received great support here and consensus for greater coordination between the two powerful economies in the pharma and healthcare sector.

Dr Sandhu believes that for universal healthcare to become reality we must pull out all the stops to optimise the sourcing and delivery of each element of the health value chain. CHP closely works with The American Association of Physicians of Indian origin to offer affordable oncology medicines to women. The resulting price moderation could help thousands of cancer patients for whom affordability of the medicines is a huge factor.

Dr Sandhu also pushes for more investment in research and development in the pharma sector which is the key essence of the sector.

Focus on internationally-oriented regulatory regime

Dr Sandhu also believes that the Indian pharma sector should focus on a more Internationally-oriented regulatory regime. He also calls for more coordination between state and central regulatory authorities to ensure that the regulatory pathway is structured. The internationally-aligned regulatory regime will help in the quick acceptance of Indian pharmaceutical products in the global market and emerging economies.

Tech push

IT is the largest sector in India and must be integrated with Indian pharma to develop a more technologically advanced and result-driven pharma industry that is competent to global standards. Be it Research and Development (R&D) or manufacturing and delivery, a much-desired technological impetus by providing the latest hardware and software systems will go a long way for shaping up an industry that can cater to the global market. It will also bring in desired transparency that is sought after by international regulators.

Capacity building

Capacity building is another important aspect Dr Sandhu has been focusing on. During the pandemic, the country has not only understood the importance of the capacity building of drugs and medical devices, but has been able to achieve the expected level of infrastructure to a large extent. During the entire 2021, Dr Sandhu and CHP have worked extensively to reduce the country’s dependence on China for API. The country has moved forward in the production of backward integrated APIs. He has been continuously coordinating at various levels and segments of the industry to improve one capacity building of medicines and equipment to suffice the worst COVID-like future scenario.