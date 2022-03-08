STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flipkart in strategic alliance with Google Cloud to speed up innovation, cloud strategy 

Google Cloud and Flipkart have entered into a multi-year strategic alliance to help fast-track the e-commerce company's innovation and cloud strategy.

Published: 08th March 2022

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

The partnership will drive Flipkart into its next phase of growth and advance its vision of onboarding India's next 200 million shoppers and lakhs of sellers, according to a statement.

"Flipkart enters strategic alliance with Google Cloud to advance innovation in a digital-first future," it said. The multi-year strategic partnership between Google Cloud and Flipkart will help fast-track Flipkart's innovation and cloud strategy, it added.

The partnership will enable Flipkart to scale on Google Cloud's infrastructure to reach more customers. It will also help accelerate data-led innovation to unlock customer insights, while advancing productivity and collaboration globally with Google Workspace.

