Gold prices jump Rs 406; silver zooms Rs 985

Gold in the national capital jumped Rs 406 to Rs 53,812 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a rally in international precious metal prices.

Published: 08th March 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital jumped Rs 406 to Rs 53,812 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 53,406 per 10 grams. Silver also zoomed Rs 985 to Rs 71,297 per kg from Rs 70,312 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 2,010 an ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.99 an ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.60 per cent up at USD 2,010 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday after taking breather in the morning trade," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.

According to Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold continues to gain value hovering above the USD 2,000 mark, based on rising inflation levels and the current crisis in Ukraine." 

