STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Increased duty on imported goods to add fillip to self-reliance: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said she raised the duty and made the imported product expensive so that people buy all that is Indian.

Published: 08th March 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Union budget for 2022-23 was about the philosophy of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant Bharat) as customs duties were increased on those imported products which are also manufactured in India so that people buy the Indian equivalent.

However, duties have not been increased on the products produced within the country.

"Everyone said - 'Oh, my god, you've reduced duty here but you've increased the duty somewhere else.' Customs duty was increased leading to some of the imported material being more costly nowadays," Sitharaman said during an interactive programme organised by the Karnataka unit of the BJP under the title 'Atmanirbhar Arthavyavastha."

She said she raised the duty and made the imported product expensive so that people buy all that is Indian.

"I'm sorry you have to buy an Indian equivalent rather than the imported one. If it is available in India, buy it in India. We have not increased duties for those products which are produced in India," the Finance Minister said.

She clarified that the duty has not been increased on those important products such as semi-conductors, which are critical but are not manufactured in India.

Sitharaman said the Atma Nirbhar philosophy is a guiding principle but it is not blindly applied in a manner that it affected the Indian interests.

She said there is enough application of mind so that India does not make such critical products expensive which are essentially required for manufacturing in the country.

However, the government would make sure that if a product is produced in India it should not be imported.

Elaborating, she said the Atma Nirbhar Bharat guides the custom duty-related decision-making or even the productivity-linked incentive (PLI) scheme where 14 sectors have been chosen as champion sectors and for which huge allocation of money is being made so that every incremental unit which has been produced get financial assistance.

Speaking about making India competent enough to attract investment on par with China, the Finance Minister said, "At a time when we were talking about China, we need to provide enough ground for people to come out of China and invest..."

Stressing that 'Atma Nirbhar' speaks about capacity-building, she said,"Like for instance, a crisis in Ukraine. There are a lot of problems. We have a lot of challenges but we see an opportunity as well. Indian farmers have produced enough wheat. Because of the war, wheat is not available there and we are able to send good quantity there. These are the ways in which Atma Nirbhar has to be looked at in the global perspective," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp