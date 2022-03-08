Market rout continues as oil jumps 18% intraday

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Indian benchmark Nifty closed at a seven-month low, weighed by FII selling amid several commodities such as crude surging to multi-year highs as a fall-out from the Ukraine conflict. The FII selling and the overnight rise in crude price by as much as 18% intraday pushed the rupee down to a record low of 77.09.

FIIs sold shares worth a provisional Rs 7,482 crore, while DIIs purchased stocks worth a provisional Rs 5,331 crore, enabling the frontline indices to pare some losses. The Nifty closed down 2.3% or 382 points at 15863.15 while the Sensex ended lower 2.7% at 52,842.75. Investors saw their wealth being eroded by Rs 5.6 lakh crore.

The FII selling has caused the Nifty and Sensex to trade around 15% each below their record highs of October last year. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 1.29 lakh crore in the fiscal year so far, including Monday’s provisional figure. That’s the highest in any fiscal year since FY1993 when they were allowed to trade in Indian stocks.

Though the frontline indices are in correction territory, having fallen 15% from their record highs, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 19.18% below its record high and is just shy of entering a bear market, which happens when a share or index trades 20% or lower from its record high.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 is in a bear market, having fallen 20.7% off its record high at closing Monday. This indicates that broader markets have fallen more than the frontline stocks, causing a huge loss to retail investors, among others.

Nirmal Jain, founder and chairman of IIFL group, advises those invested in fundamentally strong stocks to hold their positions and to “stay light” as long as the Ukraine conflict “drags on”. “This isn’t the time to add, yet, given that the conflict doesn’t look like getting resolved soon,” said Jain.

The rupee hit a fresh low of 77.09 to the USD before closing down 80 paise at 76.96. The fall in the rupee pushed gold up to Rs 53,380 per 10 gm, just Rs 2,800 below the record high of `56,200 in August 2020, said Surendra Mehta, national secretary, IBJA.

“The rupee has been buffeted by high crude prices and sustained FII selling,” said Rajesh Palviya, technical head at Axis Securities. “As long as oil stays above $110-115 and FII selling continues the rupee will stay under pressure,” forcasts Hormuz Maloo, director, AFco Investments.