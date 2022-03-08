Women in the CEO/MD roles rise 55% in 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The representation of women across Indian firms has been increasing steadily. Women in chief executive officer or managing director roles have grown to 55% in 2022, compared to just 7% in 2017.

A survey by Grant Thornton Bharat reveals while the global average is 32% inclusion of women in senior management roles, it is 38% women representation in Indian companies, and the country stands at No. 7 position globally.

However, the percentage of women is still not at par with men for senior management roles. About 38% businesses did not have any woman in senior management in 2017, but in 2022, this percentage has come down to 3%.

“With a substantially higher number of women taking up leadership roles in the Indian mid-market companies, this trend will lead to further gender parity,” said Vishesh C Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat. More than 90% of respondents say that new working practices such as flexibility are benefitting women’s career trajectories in the long term.

“The increase in businesses which have women in senior management is proof that this is no longer an option but an eventuality,” said Kalpana B, CEO and Chief Thinker, Grant Thornton digital.