STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government seeing possibility of tax revenue in crypto: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, posed the question to the finance minister saying leading nations are taking steps to regulate the cryptocurrency sector.

Published: 09th March 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Crypto Currency

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Without getting into if cryptocurrency will be regulated soon or banned in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the consultation process is on, and she welcomed the crypto industry to participate in it.

CoinSwitch founder and CEO Ashish Singhal posed the question to the finance minister saying leading nations are taking steps to regulate the cryptocurrency sector. Responding to it, at the India Global Forum's annual summit held in Bengaluru, she said the consultations are on.

"After the process gets completed, the ministry would sit and mull over it. After the consultation, we will be talking about it (cryptocurrency). A lot of Indians have seen a future in it; therefore, I see a possibility for revenue in it," she said.

The minister had announced in the Budget that any income from virtual digital assets will be taxed at 30 per cent and also a 1 per cent TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on all crypto transactions.

Talking about the proposed digital currency, she said the government sees an advantage in a central bank driven digital currency. "This year we expect the currency to come out from the central bank itself," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Cryptocurrency Ashish Singhal CoinSwitch TDS Crypto tax revenue
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp