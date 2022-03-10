STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Google to acquire Virginia-based Mandiant

With an idea to tap the Indian market, the company last year appointed Balaji Rao as the company’s country manager, India and SAARC markets.

Published: 10th March 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

UK competition watchdog has been investigating Google's proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies over concerns they would undermine digital ad competition

Google. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Google has signed an agreement to acquire cybersecuity company Mandiant, based in Virginia, in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.4 billion. Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud. Mandiant has over 600 consultants currently. With an idea to tap the Indian market, the company last year appointed Balaji Rao as the company’s country manager, India and SAARC markets.

A senior official of Mandiant had said the company is committed to scaling in India. The company wants to enable more organisations to deploy its controls-agnostics security solutions and services while expanding its growing presence in the Indian subcontinent. Combined with Google Cloud’s cloud-native security offerings, the acquisition will help enterprises globally stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle, Google said.

“Organisations around the world are facing unprecedented cybersecurity challenges as the sophistication and severity of attacks that were previously used to target major governments are now being used to target companies in every industry,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google acquisition Cyber security Google Cloud
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp