Google to acquire Virginia-based Mandiant

BENGALURU: Google has signed an agreement to acquire cybersecuity company Mandiant, based in Virginia, in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.4 billion. Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud. Mandiant has over 600 consultants currently. With an idea to tap the Indian market, the company last year appointed Balaji Rao as the company’s country manager, India and SAARC markets.

A senior official of Mandiant had said the company is committed to scaling in India. The company wants to enable more organisations to deploy its controls-agnostics security solutions and services while expanding its growing presence in the Indian subcontinent. Combined with Google Cloud’s cloud-native security offerings, the acquisition will help enterprises globally stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle, Google said.

“Organisations around the world are facing unprecedented cybersecurity challenges as the sophistication and severity of attacks that were previously used to target major governments are now being used to target companies in every industry,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.