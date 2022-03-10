STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 10.83 lakh crore in three days

Tracking the ongoing rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 10,83,103.27 crore in three sessions to stand at Rs 2,51,93,934.31 crore.

Published: 10th March 2022 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Money, fraud, corruption, currency

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Equity investors have become richer by over Rs 10.83 lakh crore as stocks extended their rising streak for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex soared 817.06 points or 1.50 per cent to close at 55,464.39.

In three days, the benchmark has gained 2,621.64 points. Tracking the ongoing rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 10,83,103.27 crore in three sessions to stand at Rs 2,51,93,934.31 crore.

"Markets today were driven majorly by election results across various states. Today post markets Russia-Ukraine are to hold talks which will have major effect on markets tomorrow," said Rahul Sharma from Equity 99.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tata Steel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and Maruti Suzuki India were the biggest gainers on Thursday, jumping up to 5.17 per cent.

In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Tata Consultancy Services were the laggards. "Indian bourses started off with huge gains amid a volatile trading session as participants had their eyes on state election results. The trend...(shows) BJP as clear winners in 4 out of 5 state elections. All the sectoral indices ended in the green," said Harsh Parekh, Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices jumped up to 1.18 per cent. All BSE sectoral indices settled in the green, with FMCG, realty, metal and bank emerging as the lead gainers.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 5.11 per cent to USD 116.8 a barrel.

"Markets inched higher for the third successive session and gained over 1.5 per cent, tracking favourable cues. Positive global sentiment led to the gap-up opening in the benchmark. As the day progressed, sentiments were boosted as the state elections outcome so far indicated a clear majority to the BJP in 4 states out of 5, showing political stability," according to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Investors wealth BSE NSE
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp