STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI comes out with list of 25 untraceable defaulters

These defaulters failed to return investors' money or failed to pay fines imposed on them by the regulator for various offences related to the securities market.

Published: 10th March 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator SEBI  has come out with a list of 25 defaulters, who are found to be untraceable. These defaulters failed to return investors' money or failed to pay fines imposed on them by the regulator for various offences related to the securities market.

Publishing the details of the untraceable defaulters on its website on Wednesday, SEBI said the recovery certificates were drawn up against these individuals by the regulator's recovery officer. However, these notices could not be served to the defaulters at their last known addresses.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said that these notices were served during July 2014 to January 2022. The regulator has asked these defaulters to contact SEBI's recovery officer by sending a letter or an e-mail by March 24, 2022.

"Further, if any person is aware of the whereabouts of the defaulter (s)...detail of the same may be provided by sending a letter to the recovery officer...or an e-mail...by March 24, 2022," it added.

Kanaiyalal Joshi, Santosh Krishna Pawar, Chetan Mehta, Mukund Yadu Jambhale, Ankit k Agarwal, Jayesh Shah, Sureshkumar P Jain, Praveen Vasisth, Rajesh Tukaram Dambre, Jayesh Kumar Shah, Dahyabhai G Patel, Dalsukhbhai D Patel, Vithalbhai V Gajera are among the defaulters.

Besides, others are Vinod D Patel, Pravin P Patel, Navinkumar Patel, Sunil Kuril, Dilip Hemant Jambhale, Jagdish Jaychandbhai Pandya, Chirag Dineshkumar Shah,Prashant Khankari, Kailash Shriram Agarwal, Dattu Shitole, Jintendra Chandrabhan Singh and Ankit Sanchariya.

SEBI has powers to recover money from various entities by way of passing orders for refund of money to investors, disgorgement of funds to be distributed to investors, and also collecting fees and penalties levied by it.

Since getting the recovery powers in 2013, SEBI has initiated recovery proceedings against a large number of defaulters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi SEBI defaulters SEBI investors SEBI untracable
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp