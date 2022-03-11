STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ebixcash files paper with Sebi for Rs 6,000 crore IPO

Ebixcash is a technology-enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology arena, through an integrated business model.

Published: 11th March 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

IPO, initial public offering

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fintech firm Ebixcash, the Indian subsidiary of Nasdaq listed Ebix Inc, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 6,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). 

The funds will be garnered through fresh issuance of equity shares and there will not be any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Also, the company may explore a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 1,200 crore. If such a placement is completed, the issue size will be reduced.

According to the draft red herring prospectus filed by the company, proceeds of the IPO will be used for funding the working capital requirements of its subsidiaries -- Ebix Travels and EbixCash World Money.
In addition, the funds would be utilised to acquire Ebix Mauritius’s outstanding compulsorily convertible debentures, for funding strategic acquisitions and investments, besides to support general corporate purposes.

The public issue includes a reservation of equity shares for subscription by eligible employees. Ebixcash is a technology-enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology arena, through an integrated business model.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ebix India IPO Ebix Travels Ebix Cash
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp