Ebixcash files paper with Sebi for Rs 6,000 crore IPO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fintech firm Ebixcash, the Indian subsidiary of Nasdaq listed Ebix Inc, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 6,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The funds will be garnered through fresh issuance of equity shares and there will not be any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Also, the company may explore a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 1,200 crore. If such a placement is completed, the issue size will be reduced.

According to the draft red herring prospectus filed by the company, proceeds of the IPO will be used for funding the working capital requirements of its subsidiaries -- Ebix Travels and EbixCash World Money.

In addition, the funds would be utilised to acquire Ebix Mauritius’s outstanding compulsorily convertible debentures, for funding strategic acquisitions and investments, besides to support general corporate purposes.

The public issue includes a reservation of equity shares for subscription by eligible employees. Ebixcash is a technology-enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology arena, through an integrated business model.