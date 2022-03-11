STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt appoints ex-financial services secretary Debasish Panda as IRDAI chief 

Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, retired as financial services secretary in January this year after a two-year stint.

Published: 11th March 2022 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda. (Photo | Twitter, @DebasishPanda87)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday appointed former financial services secretary Debasish Panda as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Panda's appointment as chairperson of the insurance regulator initially for a period of three years from the assumption of charge, sources said.

Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, retired as financial services secretary in January this year after a two-year stint.

The appointment of IRDAI chairman comes nearly 9 months after the vacancy was created following Subhash Chandra Khuntia completing his term in May last year.

In April 2021, the finance ministry had invited applications to replace Khuntia.

As per the procedure for the appointment of regulators, the name is suggested by the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

Based on interaction with eligible candidates, FSRASC recommends the name to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its final approval.

Prior to elevation as financial services secretary, Panda served as additional secretary looking after insurance and financial inclusion division.

He was also the government nominee director on board of IRDAI and served on the boards of some public sector banks and insurance companies.

Panda was also on the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

During his stint in Uttar Pradesh, he was Principal Secretary, Home and Agriculture and Cooperation, Resident Commissioner and CEO of Greater Noida Authority.

Panda also served as joint secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Deputy Director (Administration), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

IRDAI is entrusted with the task of protecting the interest of insurance policyholders and bringing about speedy and orderly growth of the insurance industry (including annuity and superannuation payments), for the benefit of the common man and to provide long term funds for accelerating growth of the economy.

It also helps promote fairness, transparency and orderly conduct in financial markets dealing with insurance and build a reliable management information system to enforce high standards of financial soundness among market players.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRDAI Insurance Regulatory Debasish Panda IRDAI chief
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp