STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Loco raises Rs 330 crore in Series A funding round

This funding will accelerate the company’s streaming technology and content initiatives. Loco said it will also continue investing in the development of the Indian gaming ecosystem.

Published: 11th March 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud, investment

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Game streaming platform Loco on Thursday raised Rs 330 crore ($42 million) in Series A round led by Hashed, with participation from Makers Fund, Catamaran Ventures and Korea Investment Partners.

This is said to be one of the largest Series A funding rounds. This funding will accelerate the company’s streaming technology and content initiatives. Loco said it will also continue investing in the development of the Indian gaming ecosystem.

A report by BCG-Sequoia said the Indian gaming industry has seen over 40% growth in 2019-20 and about 86% of the market consists of mobile phone users. The industry is generating about $1.5 billion revenue and it is expected to triple by 2025. Loco is home to the country’s popular streamers such as Sc0ut, Mavi, Godlike’s Jonathan, Villager Esports, 8Bit-Thug, Ghatak and Kaztro Gaming, among others. 

Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders of Loco, said “Loco is turbocharging the modern fan experience, enabling users to interact with streamers. We are actively transforming the entertainment experience for Indian users.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Investment Game streaming platform Loco
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp