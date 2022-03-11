STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps 268 points after initial fall; Nifty climbs over 16,600 level

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened weak and declined 414.44 points to 55,049.95 in opening deals. But, within minutes, it pared all its losses and jumped 268.39 points to 55,732.78.

Published: 11th March 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a muted note on Friday tracking weak global markets but within minutes recovered the lost ground to trade with significant gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened weak and declined 414.44 points to 55,049.95 in opening deals.

But, within minutes, it pared all its losses and jumped 268.39 points to 55,732.78.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 124 points to 16,470.90 in initial trade.

Buying emerged soon after, and the 30-share index was quoted 70.70 points higher at 16,665.60.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers, while Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle, Infosys, Wipro among others were trading lower.

In the previous trade, the Sensex ended at 55,464.39, up 817.06 points or 1.50 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty jumped 249.55 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 16,594.90.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai were quoting lower during mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US settled lower on Thursday.

Bulldozing a resurgent rainbow coalition-led by the Samajwadi Party, the BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.36 per cent to USD 108.90 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,981.15 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"The global stock market tumbled on Thursday as key peace talks between Russia and Ukraine came to a halt. As a result of the BJP's triumph, the market gained confidence. However, with the ECB and US Federal Reserve meetings coming up in the coming days, caution is advised," according to Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp