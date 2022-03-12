STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Byju Raveendran invests $400 million in BYJU’s

Published: 12th March 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Edtech company BYJU’s on Friday raised $800 million from Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and BlackRock. As part of this fund raise, Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of BYJU’S has made a personal investment of $400 million.

Byju Raveendran said, “We continue to witness accelerated growth in India and international markets through both organic and inorganic routes. Our sustained focus is on achieving our long-term goals around creating life-long value for our learners.”

“We will continue to invest in multiple learning models to provide students with quality education across the world,” he added. With over 150 million learners and an annual renewal rate of 86%, the start-up has been introducing multiple learning programmes in various formats across age groups and geographies.

Mike Risman, Managing Partner of Vitruvian said, “BYJU’S strong growth and expansion in national and international markets has been very promising.” BYJU’S - The Learning App was launched for classes 4-12 in 2015. Today, the app has over 115 million registered students and 7.5 million annual paid subscriptions, the edtech platform said. The company also launched BYJU’S Future School recently, which is available in the USA, UK, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico. 

