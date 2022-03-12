STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navi Mumbai's JNPT to invest Rs 4,300 crore under PM Gati Shakti project

JNPT chairman Sanjay Sethi said these projects will go a long way in achieving the objectives of the Gati Shakti project, given the critical role that JNPT plays in the Exim trade.

Published: 12th March 2022

Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The nation's largest container port JNPT on Friday said it will invest around Rs 4,300 crore under the PM Gati Shakti project to develop the second phase of the fourth terminal and an SEZ.

Addressing the media here, port trust chairman Sanjay Sethi said these projects will go a long way in achieving the objectives of the Gati Shakti project, given the critical role that JNPT plays in the Exim trade.

The proposed investments include Rs 3,196 crore to build the second phase of the fourth container terminal. The first phase was completed in December 2018, building a 30 mtpa terminal at an investment of Rs 4,719 crore.

Sethi said that the proposed SEZ will attract Rs 565 crore to develop the basic infrastructure facilities.

