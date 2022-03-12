RBI bars Paytm Bank from taking new customers

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers with immediate effect due to supervisory concerns. The top bank has directed the bank to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive audit of its IT system.

“Reserve Bank of India has today (March 11), in exercise of its powers, inter alia, under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop, with immediate effect, onboarding of new customers,” said RBI in a circular.

It added that the onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing report of the IT auditors. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank, it said.

While the RBI did not mention why it is barring the firm from onboard new customers, it is not the first time when the regulator has taken a similar step. In August 2018, it was reported that PayTm Payments Bank had stopped enrolling new customers following an audit by RBI, which revealed that the firm was not following adequate know-your-customer (KYC) norms when it comes to acquiring new customers.

Later it was revealed that RBI also had concerns over the close relations between Paytm Payments Bank and its parent One97 Communications as according to rules, Payments banks are required to maintain an arm’s length distance from promoter group entities. Paytm parent firm One97 Communications holds 49% stake in Paytm Payments Bank while 51% is held by PayTm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

It was reported that the firm had failed to meet the Rs 100-crore net worth criteria and was also exceeding the Rs 1-lakh deposit limit allowed per account for payments banks at the time. When contacted, PayTm did not respond at the time this story was first published.