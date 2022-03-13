STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Policy on cards to expand air connectivity to far-flung areas, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

The minister was addressing a function here to mark the inaugural run of the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight under UDAN - RCS (Ude Desh Kaa Aam Naagrik - Regional Connectivity Service).

Published: 13th March 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said his ministry is working on a policy on the use of small planes and helicopters for expanding regional connectivity.

The minister was addressing a function here to mark the inaugural run of the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight under UDAN - RCS (Ude Desh Kaa Aam Naagrik - Regional Connectivity Service).

Regional airline FlyBig is operating the flight. It was the first commercial flight to Gondia from Indore.

"We want that with our policy regional air connectivity should bolster and reach far-flung areas. And for this, a policy for the use of small planes and helicopters is being tailored," Scindia said.

He said Indore has been connected by air with 21 cities in the last eight months, which has pushed the number of weekly flights flying in and out from Indore to 445 from 308.

He said that a lone direct international flight from Madhya Pradesh to Dubai had already been started from Indore, and efforts are on to run a direct flight to Sharjah as well.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the function virtually.

His wife Sadhana Singh hails from Gondia in Maharashtra.

Speaking in Marathi, Chouhan in a lighter vein said that the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight was special for him given that he was the son-in-law of Gondia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia UDAN Scheme
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp