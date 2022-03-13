STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RBI lifts restrictions on HDFC’s digital launches

The Digital 2.0 programme of the bank is designed to provide products to its customers for a frictionless financial experience.

Published: 13th March 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions on the new digital launches of HDFC Bank, the bank said in an update to the exchanges on Saturday. 

“We refer to our Previous Intimation wherein we had informed of RBI lifting the restrictions on sourcing of new credit cards by HDFC Bank Limited,” the letter to the stock exchanges read. 

“As a further update to the above, we wish to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated March 11, 2022, has lifted the restrictions on the business generating activities planned under the Bank’s Digital 2.0 program. The members of the Board of Directors have taken note of said RBI letter,” it added. 

The Digital 2.0 programme of the bank is designed to provide products to its customers for a frictionless financial experience. It will help customers to move from a single transaction to a complete financial solution journey such as loan disbursement, payments and investment. 

The central bank had imposed restrictions on the bank in December 2020 due to frequent outages at its data centre. It was barred from onboarding new credit card customers and any new launches under its Digital 2 programme. 

The bank worked on fixing the glitches and in August last the RBI allowed it to issue new credit cards. 

Rivals ICICI Bank and SBI Cards seized the opportunity to narrow the gap with HDFC Bank.

The action against HDFC Bank was followed by a ban on new card issuances by Mastercard and American Express due to their failure to adhere to data localisation rules.

The share is likely to gap up on Monday as this news came after market closure on Friday.

The HDFC Bank share has shed almost a fifth of its value from its 52-week high of R1,725 on October 18 last year through Friday’s closing of R1,396.

