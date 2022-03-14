STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Bank shares jump over 3 per cent; Mcap rallies by Rs 25,358.85 crore

The stock jumped 3.25 per cent to settle at Rs 1,442.40 on BSE. During the day, it gained 3.78 per cent to Rs 1,449.90.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of HDFC Bank gained over 3 per cent on Monday after the RBI lifted all restrictions on the company, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives.

The stock jumped 3.25 per cent to settle at Rs 1,442.40 on BSE. During the day, it gained 3.78 per cent to Rs 1,449.90.

On NSE, it gained 3.25 per cent to close at Rs 1,442.25. Its market valuation rallied Rs 25,358.85 crore to Rs 7,99,631.85 crore on BSE.

The RBI has lifted all restrictions on HDFC Bank, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives, the private sector lender said on Saturday.

"We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank's Digital 2.0 programme, vide its letter dated March 11, 2022," HDFC Bank said in a statement.

The Digital 2.0 programme of the bank is designed to provide its customers with a frictionless financial experience.

In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from issuing new cards and launching new digital initiatives after repeated instances of technological outages at the lender, which is the market leader in the credit cards segment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC Bank RBI BSE
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp