Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran appointed Air India chairman

Published: 14th March 2022 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, has been officially appointed as the chairman of Air India, reported news agency ANI on Monday. 

The appointment was cleared at a board meeting held on Monday by Air India.

Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan, former CMD of General Insurance Corporation, will also be inducted as an independent director on board, reported Economic Times on Monday.

The development comes days after former Turkish Airlines head Mehmet Ilker Ayci declined the Tata Group's offer to be the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India as "some sections of the Indian media" have attempted to "colour" his appointment in an undesirable manner.

"As a business leader who has always prioritized professional credo and more importantly, the happiness and well being of my family above all else, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honorable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative," Ayci had said in his rejection.

The Tata Group bought the debt-ridden state-owned Air India from the Central government in October last year. Tatas won the bid for Air India through competitive bidding for Rs 18,000 crore, including the cash component of Rs 2,700 crore. It took full control of the airline on January 27.
 

