STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

WPI inflation rises to 13.11 per cent in February due to sharp jump in fuel prices

The annual rate of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at 4.83 per cent in February 2021.

Published: 14th March 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

WPI inflation

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation surged to 13.11 per cent in February. (Reuters Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's annual wholesale price-based inflation surged to 13.11 per cent in February from 12.96 per cent recorded in the previous month due to a sharp jump in the prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, the government data showed on Monday.

The annual rate of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at 4.83 per cent in February 2021.

"The high rate of inflation in February 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles and non-food articles etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

The WPI based inflation accelerated in February after two months of a declining trend. The month-over-month change in the WPI index for the month of February 2022 stood at 1.4 per cent as compared to January 2022.

Prices of crude petroleum and natural gas surged by 14.25 per cent, non-food articles by 3.28 per cent and minerals by 3.17 per cent in February 2022 as compared to the previous month.

The annual inflation in crude petroleum surged to 55.17 per cent in February, against 39.41 per cent in the previous month. This has surged due to a sharp jump in the crude oil prices in the international markets.

However, the prices of food articles declined by 0.87 per cent in February 2022 as compared to January 2022.

WPI food index, which has 24.38 per cent weight in the WPI, consists of 'food articles' from the primary articles group and 'food product' from the manufactured products group. The rate of inflation based on the WPI Food Index decreased from 9.55 per cent in January 2022 to 8.47 per cent in February 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WPI Wholesale Price Index Inflation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp