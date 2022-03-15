STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investors keen on LIC IPO despite valuation concerns

The likely pricing of the LIC IPO has kept many large investors at bay as they feel the shares would be valued at a premium the company may not command.

Published: 15th March 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC headquarters in Chennai (File Photo| PTI)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Valuation concerns have not deterred the interest of investors in the initial public offer (IPO) of state-owned life insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, a senior finance ministry official said. “The interest shown by investors in the road shows for the LIC IPO has been immense. This is not a small issue (IPO), and investors know the importance of the company,” he said, rebutting the concerns over higher valuation of the offer. He said the pricing of the IPO would be discovered over time gauging the interest shown by investors during the road shows.

The government has been organising road shows wooing large global investors who have not yet shown interest in what is likely to be the biggest public share sale offer by any company in the country. The likely pricing of the LIC IPO has kept many large investors at bay as they feel the shares would be valued at a premium the company may not command.

The embedded value of LIC has been estimated at Rs 5.4 lakh crore, and based on the embedded value many analysts believe the IPO would be priced upwards of Rs 1,800, which according to them is very high. Some analysts have even said LIC might have to relook at its embedded value, which is allowed by the markets regulator.

They say return ratios of LIC are at sub-par with other listed private sector life insurers. The finance ministry official hinted the listing of the insurer may not fructify in the current financial year. The official said: “Given the situation (Ukraine-Russia crisis) and the market condition, we are hoping we could still manage to list it in March.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC IPO LIC IPO
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp