STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indo-Australian Chamber launches East India chapter 

CECA will create new opportunities and deliver commercial benefits for businesses in both countries

Published: 16th March 2022 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan. (Photo | AP)

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce (IACC) launched its East India chapter here to promote trade and investment between Australia and the eastern region.

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said the launch was well-timed as both the countries were in the process of concluding an interim free trade agreement as a stepping stone for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

CECA will create new opportunities and deliver commercial benefits for businesses in both countries, he said.

IACC CEO Petula Thomas said the East India chapter will play a key role in driving the mission of the chamber with priority areas being resources and energy, mining equipment, IT and emerging technologies.

IACC East India chapter will participate in the Bengal Global Business Summit in April, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce IACC Dan Tehan
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp