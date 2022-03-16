STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Starbucks plans to open eight new airport stores across six cities

The airport stores will offer customers a wide range of items and will also bring My Starbucks RewardsTM loyalty programme.

Published: 16th March 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Starbucks

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Starbucks on Wednesday announced that it is planning to open eight airport stores in six cities to expand its network in the country. The cities are Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur and Lucknow, said a statement from Tata Starbucks, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer and Starbucks Corporation.

"The opening of the stores demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to the market, and the dedication to meet the evolving needs of the customers.

The stores will be designed to provide a warm and convenient experience for customers, whether they are taking a break in transit between flights or getting their favourite beverages to enjoy on their next flight," it said.

Commenting on the development, Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash said this year has been fruitful for the company in terms of expansion.

"Between December and January, we marked our biggest expansion by entering six new markets and now with the opening of eight new airport stores, we are echoing our commitment to evolve our brand and business in India to provide new and meaningful experiences to our customers,” he said.

The airport stores will offer customers a wide range of items and will also bring My Starbucks RewardsTM loyalty programme. Tata Starbucks currently operates 258 stores across 26 cities in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Starbucks Tata Airport Cities Outlets
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp