Info Edge takes 76% stake in dating app Aisle for Rs 91cr

BSE-listed Info Edge is among the largest tech public companies in India and operates pioneering internet platforms such as Naukri, Jeevansaathi, 99 acres, and Shiksha among others. 

Published: 17th March 2022 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aisle, India’s leading high intent dating app, has attracted a new partner - Info Edge - which has acquired a 76 per cent stake in the company spending Rs 91 crore.

BSE-listed Info Edge is among the largest tech public companies in India and operates pioneering internet platforms such as Naukri, Jeevansaathi, 99 acres, and Shiksha among others. The funds will be used to further strengthen Aisle’s position in the high-intent dating market in India, according to Malayalee entrepreneur Able Joseph, Founder & CEO of Aisle.

Born to Sheba Eldho and Eldho Joseph, Able was fascinated by entrepreneurship very early and wanted to build something meaningful for Indians. Aisle is one of the very few B2C product start-ups started by a Malayalee. Owing to a lack of platforms for single Indians to meet and connect independently, Able launched Aisle in 2014.

Keeping in mind the rising popularity of high intent dating, the company launched ‘Arike’, India’s first vernacular dating app for Malayalees residing in and out of the country. The success of Arike led to the launch of ‘Anbe’ and ‘Neetho’ for Tamil and Telugu audiences, respectively. With over 7 million members across all its apps, Aisle’s member base has grown by 100 per cent in the last two years.

