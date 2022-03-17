Telecom service providers may launch 5G services during second half of 2022- 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 5G mobile services are likely to be launched during the second half of the year 2022-23 by Telecom Service Providers, informed the minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Wednesday.

The minister, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, also denied any impact of the 5G wave on airlines’ communication systems. “The frequency band opened for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), including 5G Technology, in India has enough guard bands to ensure that there is no aeronautical interference. Therefore, the question of conducting study does not arise,” informed the minister.

In January, the 6,000-pilot-strong Federation of Indian Pilots wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and requested him to ask the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to work in tandem to develop a plan that enables the safe and efficient implementation of fifth-generation (5G) mobile communications networks in the C-band.

On the infrastructure required for 5G, Devusinh Chauhan said the infrastructure required for rolling out 5G services in the country is to be developed by the TSPs based on requirements and their business plan.

The proposed 5G spectrum auction in the country is likely to be held before the month of August.

At present, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is expected to come out with its recommendations for the upcoming 5G auction by March-end. Once the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India submits its report, the department of telecommunications (DoT) will commence the process to auction the airwaves.