STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mercedes-Benz India hikes car prices by up to 3 per cent

The German carmaker said that an increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

mercedes

Logo of a Mercedes car is photographed. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Luxury cars are to get pricier as Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upward revision in price of its entire model range effective April 1, 2022. The imminent price correction would be in the range of 3 per cent, across the entire model range, roughly translating to Rs 50,000-Rs 5 lakh, depending on the model.

The German carmaker said that an increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company. The rising input costs also led to a significant increase in the company's operational costs, prompting Mercedes-Benz to revise the ex-showroom price of the entire model range in its endeavour to operate a sustainable and fundamentally strong business.

Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said, "To run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs." Earlier in March, German brand Audi implemented a similar hike of up to 3 per cent on its portfolio models.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz India Martin Schwenk Mercedes Benz costs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp