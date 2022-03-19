Ekincare raises USD 15 million in Series B round funding by HealthQuad and Sabre Partners

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health benefits start-up Ekincare has raised USD 15 million in Series B funding, led by HealthQuad and Sabre Partners. Existing investors Ventureast, Eight Roads Ventures, Siana Capital and Endiya Partners too participated in the round.

ekincare aims to ramp up its growth and deliver simplified health benefits and insurance experiences to employers and employees. "We expect to grow by another 3x post this round. In a post-pandemic world, employee well-being has increasingly become the focal point of every employer’s strategy," said Ekincare CEO and co-founder Kiran Kalakuntla.

"However, the market remains highly fragmented in India, and Ekincare's one-stop employee health benefits platform aims to resolve the difficulties faced by corporations in accessing better employee healthcare," the co-founder said.

