STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ekincare raises USD 15 million in Series B round funding by HealthQuad and Sabre Partners

ekincare aims to ramp up its growth and deliver simplified health benefits and insurance experiences to employers and employees.

Published: 19th March 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ekincare CEO and co-founder Kiran Kalakuntla

Ekincare CEO and co-founder Kiran Kalakuntla (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health benefits start-up Ekincare has raised USD 15 million in Series B funding, led by HealthQuad and Sabre Partners. Existing investors Ventureast, Eight Roads Ventures, Siana Capital and Endiya Partners too participated in the round.

ekincare aims to ramp up its growth and deliver simplified health benefits and insurance experiences to employers and employees. "We expect to grow by another 3x post this round. In a post-pandemic world, employee well-being has increasingly become the focal point of every employer’s strategy," said Ekincare CEO and co-founder Kiran Kalakuntla. 

"However, the market remains highly fragmented in India, and Ekincare's one-stop employee health benefits platform aims to resolve the difficulties faced by corporations in accessing better employee healthcare," the co-founder said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ekincare Ventureast HealthQuad Sabre Partners
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp