Gold gains by Rs 26 to Rs 51,400 per 10 grams; silver jumps Rs 173 

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,374 per 10 grams.

Published: 21st March 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Monday gained marginally by Rs 26 to Rs 51,400 per 10 grams in line with firm international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,374 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 173 to Rs 67,956 per kg from Rs 67,783 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,924 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.99 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded marginally up with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,924 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded firm, supported by weaker dollar and geopolitical risk over Russia-Ukraine war," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst Commodities Tapan Patel said.

