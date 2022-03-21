STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L&T Technology Services aims for carbon, water neutrality by 2030

Published: 21st March 2022 11:22 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  L&T Technology Services (LTTS) aims to achieve carbon and water neutrality by 2030 and has unveiled its first sustainability report, the company said on Monday.

The report, conforming to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), presents LTTS' sustainability efforts across its key elements for fiscal 2020-21.

"L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, released its first Sustainability Report for the year 2020-21, with a roadmap to achieve carbon and water neutrality by 2030," the company said in a statement.

LTTS has identified sustainability as one of its six 'Big Bets' on emerging technology areas and one that cuts across the other 5 'Big Bets' comprising Electric Autonomous and Commercial Vehicles (EACV), 5G, MedTech, Artificial Intelligence and digital products and digital manufacturing.

LTTS' sustainability practice is building engineering services-based innovative digital solutions that align with the customers' sustainability roadmap.

The company has embraced net-zero as a core sustainability focus and will leverage its deep capabilities around energy transition and management, water and waste management, circular product design, digital intervention, sustainability consulting, and climate action towards this goal, the statement added.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director at L&T Technology Services, said, "With our distinct pure-play engineering services proposition, our vision on sustainability is to have organisational level involvement to better realise the goals for our global customers".

