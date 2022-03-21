STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets pare early gains on boiling oil prices; Sensex tumbles over 571 points 

Among Sensex constituents, Power Grid, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever Limited and HCL Technologies were among the major laggards.

Published: 21st March 2022 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty pared their early gains to close nearly 1 per cent lower on Monday as surging oil prices played spoilsport amid prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

The 30-share Sensex plunged by 571.44 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 57,292.49.

During the day, it tanked 634.85 points or 1.09 per cent to 57,229.08. The broader NSE Nifty declined by 169.45 points or 0.98 per cent to finish at 17,117.60.

Among Sensex constituents, Power Grid, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever Limited and HCL Technologies were among the major laggards.

In contrast, Sun Pharmaceutical, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Titan and NTPC were the only gainers.

"With no significant improvement in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and uncertainty in the Gulf region, crude prices surged leading to a sell-off in the domestic market after the recent rally.

FII's coming back to buying mode is positive for domestic equities but a rise in bulk diesel prices and inflationary pressure is bending the domestic market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark rallied 1,047.28 points or 1.84 per cent to finish at 57,863.93. Likewise, the broader Nifty surged 311.70 points or 1.84 per cent to 17,287.05.

Equity markets were closed on Friday on account of Holi.

In Asian trade, Shanghai ended marginally higher while Hong Kong went lower. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

Stock exchanges in the US closed with significant gains on Friday. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 3. 53 per cent to USD 111.5 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 2,800.14 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benchmark equity indices Sensex Nifty Stock Market Oil price Russia-Ukraine war
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp