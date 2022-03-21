STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wockhardt unit partners with SII subsidiary to set up vaccine manufacturing plant in UK

A profit-sharing arrangement has been made between the two parties for this new manufacturing facility that will deliver an additional 150 million vaccine doses of multiple vaccines.

Published: 21st March 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Wockhardt unit has tied up with a subsidiary of Serum Institute of India to set up a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Wrexham, North Wales (UK).

According to a statement, the collaboration between Wockhardt UK and Serum Life Sciences UK Ltd will help create a considerable number of employment opportunities along with the creation of a new sterile fill and finish facility in Wrexham, North Wales.

A profit-sharing arrangement has been made between the two parties for this new manufacturing facility that will deliver an additional 150 million vaccine doses of multiple vaccines.

"This collaboration between Serum Life Sciences and Wockhardt UK is testament to the excellence and innovation that both parties bring to the global vaccine market," Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala noted.

Wockhardt Managing Director and Global CEO Murtaza Khorakiwala said the deal signifies the role that the company will now play in the global supply of multiple vaccines, protecting citizens against infectious diseases which may include those used to immunise against COVID-19.

"The collaboration will be instrumental in building long-term capacity in the UK. With this, we seek to further bolster supply resilience and support the global rollout of vaccines," Serum Life Sciences Chairperson Natasha Poonawalla stated.

Wockhardt UK has manufactured a COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with the UK government and AstraZeneca. Its collaboration with Serum Life Sciences is an addition to the earlier arrangement, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaccine Serum Institute of India Wockhardt UK Serum Life Sciences
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp