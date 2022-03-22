STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

After $150 million loan to Blinkit, Zomato now launches 10-minute food delivery offering

And here we are with Zomato Instant,” said Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato.
Customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs.

Published: 22nd March 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Zomato
By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Online food delivery platform Zomato, which recently extended a $150 million loan to quick commerce platform Blinkit, on Monday announced the launch of Zomato Instant- 10-minute food delivery.

“Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are with Zomato Instant,” said Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato.
Customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs.

They don’t want to plan, and they don’t want to wait, he said, adding that after becoming a frequent customer of Blinkit, he started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete.

Zomato Instant will be started off with four stations in Gurugram from next month. Each of the finishing stations will house 20-30 dishes from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.

Last week, Zomato extended a $150 million loan to Blinkit, which is in a severe cash crunch. Zomato has been investing aggressively in many start-ups.

Zomato also recently announced that it is acquiring a 16.66% stake in Mukunda Foods for $5 million.

Mukunda is a food robotics company that designs and manufactures smart robotic equipment to automate food preparation for restaurants.

It has also invested in ad-tech firm Adonmo, a new age start-up pioneering a technology fuelled transformation in outdoor advertising, and B2B software platform UrbanPiper.

These investments are part of the company’s strategy to invest in start-ups.

In 2021, Zomato said it plans to invest $1 billion in start-ups over the next two years and earlier it had invested in Curefit and Shiprocket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato Blinkit Instant food delivery Zomato Instant
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp