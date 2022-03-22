STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bank of India picks up 9 per cent in bad bank

The government-owned BoI said in an exchange filing that it has invested Rs 109 crore in NARCL under preferential share issuance.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bank of India (BoI) has picked up a 9% stake in National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), the asset reconstruction company incorporated to acquire bad loans from commercial banks.

The government-owned BoI said in an exchange filing that it has invested Rs 109 crore in NARCL under preferential share issuance. “As a result of the equity participations, the shareholding of the bank in the company will come to 9.00% of total shareholding of NARCL as on 21 March 2022,” the bank said in the statement.

The bank will acquire 12.68 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each in NARCL, which is also known as bad bank. NARCL is largely owned by public sector banks, which together own 51% in the asset reconstruction company. NARCL acquires bad loans from commercial banks and transfers them to Indian Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) for resolution.

State-owned banks -- State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and PNB – together hold close to 30% in NARCL, while Canara Bank is the largest shareholder with 12% stake. NARCL, which got all its regulatory approvals in January this year, was supposed to be operational by now with 15 bad loans accounts amounting to Rs 51,000 to be transferred in the current financial year.

However, the transfer is yet to take place. Announcing the formal launch of the bad bank in January, Dinesh Khara, chairman of State Bank of India, one of the stakeholders in the bad bank, had told the media that a total of 38 accounts aggregating to Rs 82,845 crore have so far been identified for transfer to NARCL.

The banks will receive 15% upfront cash payment against bad loans transferred and the rest in the form of security receipts (SRs) guaranteed by the government of India. The guarantee is for Rs 30,600 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of India BoI NARCL National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp