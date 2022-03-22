Detect Technologies inks global agreement with Shell 

By PTI

CHENNAI: Industrial artificial intelligence and software as a service enterprise provider Detect Technologies on Tuesday said it has signed a global agreement with energy company Shell to deploy its integrated AI Solution 'T-Pulse' across operations of the Shell.

This makes Detect -- the first technology start-up which was part of the Shell E4 programme to sign a global framework agreement with Shell.

Shell Ventures has signed an investment agreement to further the company's growth, a company statement said here.

"We appreciate Shell's continued confidence in Detect. To have the world's top energy companies sign a global agreement investing in Detect is a strong show of faith in our trajectory," Detect Technologies, CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Raj David said.

"This is a testament to our mission of driving change through AI and advanced technologies to create a safer and more efficient industrial world," he said. T-Pulse is a ready-to-use and commercially centralised technology.

Built for enhanced safety and reliability of people, equipment and processes, T-Pulse has already been deployed across construction, petrochemical, ports, power, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals among others.

"From the early days of piloting Detect's T-Pulse technology Shell has been impressed with the product and the ingenuity of the team behind it," Shell Vice President of Computational Science and Digital Innovations, Dan Jeavons said.

"T-Pulse has proven to generate actionable insights that have made our operations measurably safer. It is encouraging to see the impact of T-Pulse at Shell growing to help achieve goal zero", he added.