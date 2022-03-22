STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee falls 28 paise to 76.46 against US dollar in early trade

On Monday, the rupee slumped 34 paise to close at 76.18 against the US dollar.

Published: 22nd March 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image of money for representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined 28 paise to 76.46 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, following a negative trend in domestic equities amid heightened concerns over global oil supplies.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply lower at 76.39 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 76.46, registering a decline of 28 paise from the last close.

On Monday, the rupee slumped 34 paise to close at 76.18 against the US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 2.22 per cent to USD 118.19 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17 per cent to 98.66.

The rupee opened weak against the dollar this Tuesday as Treasury yields surged after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled a willingness to raise rates more aggressively to combat inflation, said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

Moreover, most Asian and emerging market peers were also weak this Tuesday morning and a continued rise in crude oil prices will also weigh on domestic sentiments.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 173.55 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 57,118.94, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 55.25 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 17,062.35.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,962.12 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar USD NSE
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp