STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty bounce back to close 1 per cent higher on gains in RIL, Infosys, TCS 

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed up by 696.81 points or 1.22 per cent at 57,989.30. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 197.90 points or 1.16 per cent to finish at 17,315.50.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to close over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday, helped by heavy buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid gains in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed up by 696.81 points or 1.22 per cent at 57,989.30.

It touched a high of 58,052.87 and a low of 56,930.30 in intra-day trade. It rallied 760.38 points or 1.32 per cent during the day.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 197.90 points or 1.16 per cent to finish at 17,315.50.

From the 30-share pack, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, TCS, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Power Grid were the biggest gainers.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Nestle India, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

"The domestic market started with a negative bias taking cues from rising crude prices and hawkish signals from Fed on aggressive policy tightening.

However, the trend reversed as European markets opened on a positive note buoyed by hope that Ukraine may consider working towards a truce," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On Monday, the Sensex plunged 571.44 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 57,292.49. The Nifty declined by 169.45 points or 0.98 per cent to finish at 17,117.60.

Equity exchanges in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with significant gains. Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 1.57 per cent to USD 113.8 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,962.12 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Stock Market Benchmark stock indices
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp