STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bookmyshow bags exclusive ticketing rights for IPL Season 15

Along with the exclusive ticketing rights, they will also manage the venue services for all the stadia, including the gate entry and spectator management services of the 15th edition of the IPL.

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

BookMyShow

BookMyShow Logo (Photo | BookMyShow website)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ticket booking platform Bookmyshow has bagged the exclusive ticketing rights from the BCCI for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League this summer.

Along with the exclusive ticketing rights, they will also manage the venue services for all the stadia, including the gate entry and spectator management services of the 15th edition of the IPL, returning home as Tata IPL 2022, the portal said in a statement on Wednesday.

The current season will have 70 matches across four stadia in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.

The Wankhede and the Brabourne stadia in Mumbai will 20 matches each, while the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host 15 matches and the MCA International Stadium in Pune will host 15 matches.

The opening match is next Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The current season is bigger and better with 10 teams for the first time--Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Starting Wednesday, cricket fans can book the ticket, priced at Rs 800 onwards, Anil Makhija of Bookmyshow said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022 Bookmyshow IPL IPL 2022 Tickets Tata IPL 2022
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp