Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India exports cross 30 lakh unit milestone 

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125, (image used for representation)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said it has crossed the cumulative exports milestone of 30 lakh units in its 21st year of operations in the country.

The company, which started exports from India started in 2001 with its debut model Activa, said it crossed the first 15 lakh units mark in 2016 and doubled it in the last 5 years.

"Such milestones are a shining testimony of HMSI's sustained efforts in expanding Honda's footprint in global exports," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

Last year, the company started its global engine production line at Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, thus strengthening export capabilities further, he added.

"As we make further inroads into developed markets, our reinstated focus on exports expansion takes HMSI one step closer to become a 'Manufacturing Hub for the World'," Ogata said.

In 2021, HMSI had established a new overseas business expansion vertical and also expanded its global exports footprint to developed markets like the United States, Japan and Europe among others.

The company said it currently exports to 29 countries with a portfolio comprising 18 two-wheeler models with scooter Dio being the most preferred model.

